Is There A Value in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) And Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 345.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.61.

The shares of the company added by 32.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a -170.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. MTC had ended its last session trading at $2.15. Mmtec Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 MTC 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $19.55.

The Mmtec Inc. generated 4.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.485 and traded between $0.455 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV’s 50-day SMA is 0.3897 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6357. The stock has a high of $1.08 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 805.54%, as 2.56M MTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.66% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more KTOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 138.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 2,914,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,018,443 shares of KTOV, with a total valuation of $1,726,344. OrbiMed Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,190,922 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.67% of Kitov Pharma Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.