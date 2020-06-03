Is There A Value in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) And Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

The shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macy’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Atlantic Equities was of a view that M is Neutral in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that M is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.09.

The shares of the company added by 9.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.30 while ending the day at $6.96. During the trading session, a total of 63.32 million shares were traded which represents a -74.09% decline from the average session volume which is 36.37 million shares. M had ended its last session trading at $6.37. Macy’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 M 52-week low price stands at $4.38 while its 52-week high price is $23.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Macy’s Inc. generated 685.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.25%. Macy’s Inc. has the potential to record -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 15, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $1.97 and traded between $1.53 and $1.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DGLY’s 50-day SMA is 0.8939 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0911. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 831256.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.49%, as 843,642 M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.97% of Digital Ally Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 91.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DGLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -8,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 261,505 shares of DGLY, with a total valuation of $230,124. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DGLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Digital Ally Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 73,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Digital Ally Inc. which are valued at $64,599. In the same vein, Barclays Capital, Inc. decreased its Digital Ally Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,400 shares and is now valued at $31,152. Following these latest developments, around 14.70% of Digital Ally Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.