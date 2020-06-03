Is There A Value in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) And Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $14. JP Morgan was of a view that IRWD is Underweight in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that IRWD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.36.

The shares of the company added by 7.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.605 while ending the day at $10.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.62 million shares were traded which represents a -127.69% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. IRWD had ended its last session trading at $9.73. IRWD 52-week low price stands at $7.91 while its 52-week high price is $14.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 232.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is now rated as Underperform. Stifel also rated HA as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that HA could down by -13.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.94% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.21 and traded between $15.19 and $15.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HA’s 50-day SMA is 12.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.07. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $7.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.39%, as 4.17M IRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.28% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -174,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,483,307 shares of HA, with a total valuation of $93,359,621. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,316,301 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,627,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,598 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which are valued at $52,231,536. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,856 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,719,612 shares and is now valued at $24,762,413. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.