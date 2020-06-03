Is There A Value in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) And Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

The shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hi-Crush Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.44.

The shares of the company added by 13.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.272 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.24 million shares were traded which represents a -162.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $0.26. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 57.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. It started the day trading at $17.275 and traded between $16.56 and $16.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNG’s 50-day SMA is 19.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.79. The stock has a high of $40.45 for the year while the low is $12.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.33%, as 5.79M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.76% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more STNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 177,606 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,122,332 shares of STNG, with a total valuation of $68,347,847. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,901,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,862,480 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 232,105 shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. which are valued at $40,769,687. In the same vein, Jefferies Investment Advisers LLC increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,232,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,557,608 shares and is now valued at $34,096,039. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.