Is There A Value in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) And Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.32.

The shares of the company added by 17.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.49. During the trading session, a total of 11.46 million shares were traded which represents a -2095.05% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. CAN had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Canaan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CAN 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.00.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated COLL as Resumed on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that COLL could surge by 38.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.57% to reach $33.14/share. It started the day trading at $21.61 and traded between $20.05 and $20.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLL’s 50-day SMA is 19.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.87. The stock has a high of $25.59 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.78%, as 4.59M CAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.36% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 520.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more COLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 601,617 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,103,966 shares of COLL, with a total valuation of $105,550,017.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 2.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,278,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,006 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $47,126,804. In the same vein, Camber Capital Management LP decreased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,000,000 shares and is now valued at $41,360,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.