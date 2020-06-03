Is There A Value in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) And Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

The shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $22 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Hold the BOOT stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Negative rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that BOOT is Hold in its latest report on February 05, 2020. Pivotal Research Group thinks that BOOT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.07.

The shares of the company added by 11.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.43 while ending the day at $24.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -35.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. BOOT had ended its last session trading at $22.21. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $777.36 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BOOT 52-week low price stands at $8.03 while its 52-week high price is $48.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Boot Barn Holdings Inc. generated 69.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $7.45/share. It started the day trading at $6.80 and traded between $6.35 and $6.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KGC’s 50-day SMA is 6.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.11. The stock has a high of $7.67 for the year while the low is $2.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.98%, as 22.35M BOOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more KGC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -26,702,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,453,275 shares of KGC, with a total valuation of $776,366,148. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more KGC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,098,079 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP increased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by 1.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,616,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 723,017 shares of Kinross Gold Corporation which are valued at $281,692,937. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,425 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 35,304,296 shares and is now valued at $233,361,397. Following these latest developments, around 0.29% of Kinross Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.