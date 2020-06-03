Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)?

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6.75 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the WPX stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that WPX is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that WPX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.93 while ending the day at $6.31. During the trading session, a total of 10.67 million shares were traded which represents a 31.72% incline from the average session volume which is 15.63 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $5.91. WPX Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 3.61. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WPX 52-week low price stands at $1.94 while its 52-week high price is $14.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 61.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $4.76 and traded between $4.55 and $4.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 3.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.23. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.46%, as 20.68M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.