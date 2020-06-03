Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.80.

The shares of the company added by 24.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -20787.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.01 million shares. SCKT had ended its last session trading at $1.19. Socket Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCKT 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Socket Mobile Inc. generated 1.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -950.0%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. It started the day trading at $13.1871 and traded between $12.365 and $12.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 13.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.41. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $10.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.57%, as 5.97M SCKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.89% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 663.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG sold more RDUS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling -51,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,931,685 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $108,758,138. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,383,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 22.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,812,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,880 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $75,508,376. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,644 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,184,494 shares and is now valued at $65,654,711. Following these latest developments, around 15.40% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.