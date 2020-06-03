Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)?

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $3 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Equal-Weight the RES stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $7. Credit Suisse was of a view that RES is Underperform in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.46.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.11 while ending the day at $3.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 12.78% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $3.07. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $7.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 82.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Macquarie also rated AMC as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that AMC could down by -74.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.27% to reach $3.20/share. It started the day trading at $5.65 and traded between $5.33 and $5.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 3.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.19. The stock has a high of $12.49 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 22.64M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.59% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,699 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,885,884 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $24,038,549. Mittleman Investment Management L… meanwhile bought more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,798,351 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 9.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,014,769 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -306,270 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $14,832,663. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 128,014 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,986,334 shares and is now valued at $14,692,763. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.