Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Underweight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Wells Fargo was of a view that QEP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that QEP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 269.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.11.

The shares of the company added by 8.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.91 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 9.44 million shares were traded which represents a 21.53% incline from the average session volume which is 12.03 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.90. QEP Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $254.95 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.01, with a beta of 4.83. QEP Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $7.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 70.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 119.05%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $105. Wells Fargo also rated QCOM as Initiated on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that QCOM could surge by 6.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.15% to reach $90.74/share. It started the day trading at $84.8798 and traded between $79.91 and $84.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QCOM’s 50-day SMA is 74.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.51. The stock has a high of $96.17 for the year while the low is $58.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.06%, as 14.70M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.12, while the P/B ratio is 31.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QCOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,421,057 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,538,627 shares of QCOM, with a total valuation of $7,280,013,786. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more QCOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,555,376,202 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its QUALCOMM Incorporated shares by 5.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 52,659,450 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,897,253 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated which are valued at $4,142,718,932. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its QUALCOMM Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 656,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,329,751 shares and is now valued at $3,723,431,511. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.