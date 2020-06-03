Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)?

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $6.25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HLX is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Johnson Rice thinks that HLX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 281.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.35.

The shares of the company added by 7.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.51 while ending the day at $3.78. During the trading session, a total of 5.17 million shares were traded which represents a -12.35% decline from the average session volume which is 4.6 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $3.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 211.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.57%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Mizuho also rated HPP as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that HPP could surge by 22.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.91% to reach $33.57/share. It started the day trading at $26.21 and traded between $24.62 and $26.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPP’s 50-day SMA is 23.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.64. The stock has a high of $38.81 for the year while the low is $16.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.97%, as 4.20M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HPP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,072,319 shares of HPP, with a total valuation of $542,537,601. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more HPP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $271,211,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares by 16.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,687,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,509,784 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. which are valued at $262,709,934. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.