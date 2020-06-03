Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)?

The shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.62.

The shares of the company added by 11.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.51 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a -566.41% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. DLPN had ended its last session trading at $0.53. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DLPN 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $1.38.

The Dolphin Entertainment Inc. generated 2.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.14% to reach $8.82/share. It started the day trading at $8.33 and traded between $7.785 and $7.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 7.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.22. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.63%, as 2.33M DLPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.60% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -7,115,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,625,075 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $279,424,355. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,535,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,286,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,657 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $91,085,953. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,847 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,106,875 shares and is now valued at $89,632,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.