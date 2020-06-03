Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $150.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 856.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.67.

The shares of the company added by 19.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 24.73 million shares were traded which represents a -15242.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. WWR had ended its last session trading at $2.00. Westwater Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 WWR 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The Westwater Resources Inc. generated 0.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.53%.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $10.10 and traded between $9.575 and $9.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OR’s 50-day SMA is 8.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.49. The stock has a high of $13.43 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.54%, as 1.22M WWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.68% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.74% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.