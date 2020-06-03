Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)?

The shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synaptics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the SYNA stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Mizuho was of a view that SYNA is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that SYNA is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $74.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.42.

The shares of the company added by 6.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $62.42 while ending the day at $67.10. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -12.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. SYNA had ended its last session trading at $62.88. Synaptics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SYNA 52-week low price stands at $26.37 while its 52-week high price is $84.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Synaptics Incorporated generated 472.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.84%. Synaptics Incorporated has the potential to record 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Cowen also rated HAL as Downgrade on May 29, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that HAL could down by -32.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.40% to reach $9.55/share. It started the day trading at $12.70 and traded between $12.105 and $12.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 9.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.21. The stock has a high of $25.47 for the year while the low is $4.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 51.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.94%, as 50.68M SYNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,297,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 93,443,948 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $981,161,454. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $513,291,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Halliburton Company shares by 7.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,677,510 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,184,158 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $490,113,855. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,101,089 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,668,019 shares and is now valued at $490,014,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.