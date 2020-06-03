Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)?

The shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $3 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Sell the HMHC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Goldman was of a view that HMHC is Sell in its latest report on March 27, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HMHC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.32.

The shares of the company added by 14.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -13.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. HMHC had ended its last session trading at $1.50. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HMHC 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $6.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company generated 254.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 101.49%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.00% to reach $10.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.475 and traded between $7.80 and $7.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BE’s 50-day SMA is 7.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.42. The stock has a high of $14.51 for the year while the low is $2.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.56%, as 19.18M HMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.87% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Columbia Management Investment Ad… bought more BE shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Columbia Management Investment Ad… purchasing 1,846,708 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,762,245 shares of BE, with a total valuation of $82,546,419. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more BE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,387,033 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Bloom Energy Corporation shares by 9.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,076,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 433,534 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation which are valued at $38,939,516. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bloom Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,929 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,881,572 shares and is now valued at $22,101,657. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Bloom Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.