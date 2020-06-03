Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)?

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on December 27, 2019, to Buy the FLXN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. The Benchmark Company was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Needham thinks that FLXN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.42.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.23 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -59.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.0 million shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $11.37. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 112.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.05%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.78% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.42 and traded between $10.77 and $11.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 8.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.07. The stock has a high of $33.10 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.94%, as 3.58M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.31% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more VNOM shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 917,766 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,096,766 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $93,697,988. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,034,635 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 15.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,765,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -666,662 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $34,939,497. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,977,558 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,467,951 shares and is now valued at $32,182,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.