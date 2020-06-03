Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.08.

The shares of the company added by 12.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.3797 while ending the day at $3.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -63.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $3.33. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 1.18. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $12.58.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.58%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. H.C. Wainwright also rated CORT as Initiated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CORT could surge by 7.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.13 and traded between $14.115 and $14.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CORT’s 50-day SMA is 12.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.19. The stock has a high of $17.48 for the year while the low is $9.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.87%, as 22.10M BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.42% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.52, while the P/B ratio is 4.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CORT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -630,628 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,006,056 shares of CORT, with a total valuation of $177,316,669. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CORT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,067,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares by 6.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,302,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 534,627 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which are valued at $105,113,967. In the same vein, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,003,723 shares and is now valued at $101,327,133. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.