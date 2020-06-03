Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 358.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.50.

The shares of the company added by 114.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.65 while ending the day at $2.87. During the trading session, a total of 78.15 million shares were traded which represents a -78099.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. AMRH had ended its last session trading at $1.34. Ameri Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AMRH 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $10.50.

The Ameri Holdings Inc. generated 1.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.01% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.785 and traded between $3.93 and $4.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.11. The stock has a high of $4.57 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.93%, as 16.91M AMRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.21% of Agenus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 60.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more AGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 4,220,234 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,096,625 shares of AGEN, with a total valuation of $34,902,506. Cormorant Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more AGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,445,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,066,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,996 shares of Agenus Inc. which are valued at $21,497,084. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,903 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,545,733 shares and is now valued at $14,779,378. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Agenus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.