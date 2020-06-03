Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)?

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that UGP is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Goldman thinks that UGP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.47.

The shares of the company added by 13.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.38 while ending the day at $3.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -49.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $3.19. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $4.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 70.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 101.40, with a beta of 1.15. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 UGP 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $6.68.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 563.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Needham also rated TWOU as Reiterated on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that TWOU could down by -25.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.13% to reach $27.60/share. It started the day trading at $36.98 and traded between $34.43 and $34.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWOU’s 50-day SMA is 26.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.25. The stock has a high of $40.55 for the year while the low is $11.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.96%, as 11.91M UGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.24% of 2U Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more TWOU shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,538,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,758,820 shares of TWOU, with a total valuation of $160,521,975. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more TWOU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,794,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 2U Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,599,544 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,398 shares of 2U Inc. which are valued at $132,989,170. In the same vein, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its 2U Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,629 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,196,544 shares and is now valued at $123,417,920. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of 2U Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.