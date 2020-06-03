Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)?

The shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T2 Biosystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that TTOO is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TTOO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 355.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.52.

The shares of the company added by 17.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.93 while ending the day at $1.07. During the trading session, a total of 20.42 million shares were traded which represents a -36.32% decline from the average session volume which is 14.98 million shares. TTOO had ended its last session trading at $0.91. TTOO 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T2 Biosystems Inc. generated 36.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.09%. T2 Biosystems Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Barclays also rated ENPH as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that ENPH could down by -21.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.57% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $60.00 and traded between $56.2503 and $56.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 45.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.47. The stock has a high of $70.36 for the year while the low is $14.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.22%, as 15.85M TTOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.76% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.70, while the P/B ratio is 22.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 160.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ENPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -498,680 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,527,523 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $399,343,902. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,718,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,602,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 272,874 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $309,173,627. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,568,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,585,644 shares and is now valued at $214,745,709. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.