Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)?

The shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that CX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.65.

The shares of the company added by 11.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.48 while ending the day at $2.75. During the trading session, a total of 15.2 million shares were traded which represents a -41.54% decline from the average session volume which is 10.74 million shares. CX had ended its last session trading at $2.46. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CX 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.46.

The CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Jefferies also rated PENN as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that PENN could down by -21.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.76% to reach $25.68/share. It started the day trading at $33.60 and traded between $30.65 and $31.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PENN’s 50-day SMA is 17.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.86. The stock has a high of $39.18 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.33%, as 22.55M CX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.59% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -425,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,384,467 shares of PENN, with a total valuation of $202,871,202. BAMCO, Inc. meanwhile bought more PENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,092,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,247,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,389 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. which are valued at $182,617,863. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 210,104 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,217,435 shares and is now valued at $182,074,692. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.