Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)?

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BTE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.51.

The shares of the company added by 32.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.329 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 10.72 million shares were traded which represents a -194.51% decline from the average session volume which is 3.64 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $0.33. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BTE 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 222.22%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Equal Weight. It started the day trading at $2.29 and traded between $2.115 and $2.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 1.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.99. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.55%, as 18.74M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,849,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,045,575 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $130,899,354. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,378,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 52.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,828,693 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,423,465 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $27,966,551. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,131 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,362,785 shares and is now valued at $16,050,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.