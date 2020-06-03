Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)?

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $12 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Cowen was of a view that APY is Outperform in its latest report on February 18, 2020. Stephens thinks that APY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 249.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.12 while ending the day at $10.09. During the trading session, a total of 25.09 million shares were traded which represents a -704.08% decline from the average session volume which is 3.12 million shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $9.15. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 APY 52-week low price stands at $2.89 while its 52-week high price is $34.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 53.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -775.0%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. It started the day trading at $4.20 and traded between $3.85 and $3.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NERV’s 50-day SMA is 8.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.22. The stock has a high of $15.22 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.45%, as 2.67M APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.07% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -73.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,610,200 shares of NERV, with a total valuation of $86,203,494. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more NERV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,463,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,907,107 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,259 shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which are valued at $17,106,750. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,278 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,629,404 shares and is now valued at $14,615,754. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.