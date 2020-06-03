Is It Crazy To Buy MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) And GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $1 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Outperform the MGI stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. Feltl & Co. was of a view that MGI is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2017. First Analysis Sec thinks that MGI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 192.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.90.

The shares of the company added by 29.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 33.12 million shares were traded which represents a -1740.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $2.59. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 131.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 242.86%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $20.815 and traded between $19.36 and $19.40 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $20.97 for the year while the low is $11.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.34%, as 6.49M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of GFL Environmental Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.30%.

Following these latest developments, around 0.08% of GFL Environmental Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.