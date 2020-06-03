Is It Crazy To Buy Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) And Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2018, to Overweight the IDRA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. JMP Securities was of a view that IDRA is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 22, 2017. Wedbush thinks that IDRA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.65.

The shares of the company added by 17.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.9598 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a -1951.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. IDRA had ended its last session trading at $1.81. IDRA 52-week low price stands at $0.81 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 27.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.3%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. It started the day trading at $4.9687 and traded between $4.70 and $4.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRNE’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.71. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.53%, as 23.59M IDRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.98% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 94,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,028,617 shares of SRNE, with a total valuation of $18,224,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,246,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by 25.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $11,350,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,301,587 shares and is now valued at $5,224,602. Following these latest developments, around 34.21% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.