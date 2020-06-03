Is It Crazy To Buy Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 365.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.55.

The shares of the company added by 6.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.545 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a 49.89% incline from the average session volume which is 6.43 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $1.53. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 1.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GIII as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GIII could surge by 21.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.32% to reach $15.05/share. It started the day trading at $11.98 and traded between $11.16 and $11.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIII’s 50-day SMA is 9.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.77. The stock has a high of $34.42 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.65%, as 8.58M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.04% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GIII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,306,622 shares of GIII, with a total valuation of $71,454,027. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GIII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,966,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,019,467 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,479 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. which are valued at $45,540,561. In the same vein, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 202,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,532,036 shares and is now valued at $28,687,968. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.