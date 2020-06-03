Is HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Still Worth A Bite?

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 97.07, and a growth ratio of 4.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.33, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 3.26. The HQY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.40 and a $88.78 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.07% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $60.96 before closing at $56.93. Intraday shares traded counted 1.61 million, which was -50.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. HQY’s previous close was $62.61 while the outstanding shares total 70.92M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company HealthEquity Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HQY, the company has in raw cash 191.73 million on their books with 51.46 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 297300000 million total, with 151937000 million as their total liabilities.

HQY were able to record 97.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -169.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 105.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, HealthEquity Inc. recorded a total of 201.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 62.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 87.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 113.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.92M with the revenue now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HQY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HQY attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Kessler Jon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.59, for a total value of 6,258,693. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Chief Security Officer, Trittschuh Larry L now sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 440,733. Also, Executive, VP, CTO and CIO, Dreier Ashley sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 24. The shares were price at an average price of 71.02 per share, with a total market value of 1,916,964. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and CFO, MOTT DARCY G now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 291,731. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HealthEquity Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HQY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.00.