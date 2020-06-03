Is A Downturn Overdue? The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)?

The shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Western Union Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. Guggenheim was of a view that WU is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that WU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.81.

The shares of the company added by 11.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.83 while ending the day at $23.05. During the trading session, a total of 24.34 million shares were traded which represents a -198.6% decline from the average session volume which is 8.15 million shares. WU had ended its last session trading at $20.71. The Western Union Company currently has a market cap of $9.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 0.92. WU 52-week low price stands at $17.39 while its 52-week high price is $28.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Western Union Company generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. The Western Union Company has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.60. It started the day trading at $9.69 and traded between $8.91 and $8.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SILV’s 50-day SMA is 6.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.25. The stock has a high of $9.56 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.09%, as 1.92M WU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.92% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.21% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.