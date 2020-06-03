Is A Downturn Overdue? SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)?

The shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $44 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SL Green Realty Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Neutral the SLG stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SLG is Neutral in its latest report on April 06, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that SLG is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.60.

The shares of the company added by 7.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.21 while ending the day at $47.33. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a -66.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. SLG had ended its last session trading at $44.07. SLG 52-week low price stands at $35.16 while its 52-week high price is $96.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. SL Green Realty Corp. has the potential to record 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.91% to reach $3.68/share. It started the day trading at $2.575 and traded between $2.40 and $2.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEV’s 50-day SMA is 2.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.73. The stock has a high of $5.31 for the year while the low is $1.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.69%, as 92.27M SLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Ambev S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 36.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP bought more ABEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP purchasing 60,939,726 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 204,124,193 shares of ABEV, with a total valuation of $438,867,015. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile bought more ABEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,027,733 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Ambev S.A. shares by 28.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 106,668,455 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,388,628 shares of Ambev S.A. which are valued at $229,337,178. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Ambev S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,014,262 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 95,462,579 shares and is now valued at $205,244,545.