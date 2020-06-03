Is A Downturn Overdue? HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)?

The shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HyreCar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 21, 2019, to Buy the HYRE stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 219.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.19.

The shares of the company added by 24.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -461.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. HYRE had ended its last session trading at $2.25. HyreCar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HYRE 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $4.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HyreCar Inc. generated 7.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 124.0%. HyreCar Inc. has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 13, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is now rated as Neutral. Brigantine also rated GILT as Initiated on March 29, 2012, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that GILT could down by -44.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.27 and traded between $7.90 and $7.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GILT’s 50-day SMA is 8.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.29. The stock has a high of $10.76 for the year while the low is $4.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 72616.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 243.65%, as 249,545 HYRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 353.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more GILT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 105,812 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,063,229 shares of GILT, with a total valuation of $26,190,608. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more GILT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,877,743 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 13.20% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.