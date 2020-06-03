Is A Downturn Overdue? Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Aduro Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)?

The shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gerdau S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGB is Outperform in its latest report on February 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that GGB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.02.

The shares of the company added by 9.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.63 while ending the day at $2.75. During the trading session, a total of 7.83 million shares were traded which represents a 27.78% incline from the average session volume which is 10.84 million shares. GGB had ended its last session trading at $2.52. Gerdau S.A. currently has a market cap of $4.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.59, with a beta of 2.26. Gerdau S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GGB 52-week low price stands at $1.65 while its 52-week high price is $5.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gerdau S.A. generated 862.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Gerdau S.A. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aduro Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $3.43 and traded between $2.55 and $2.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADRO's 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.91. The stock has a high of $4.04 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.50%, as 2.74M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Aduro Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 577.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 115.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more ADRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -88,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,549,809 shares of ADRO, with a total valuation of $12,580,222. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more ADRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,832,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aduro Biotech Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,972,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,789 shares of Aduro Biotech Inc. which are valued at $10,983,780. In the same vein, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its Aduro Biotech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,799,472 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,638,000 shares and is now valued at $10,059,070. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Aduro Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.