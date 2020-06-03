Is A Downturn Overdue? Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)?

The shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $13 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Core Laboratories N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Johnson Rice was of a view that CLB is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Bernstein thinks that CLB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 216.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.71.

The shares of the company added by 6.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.91 while ending the day at $21.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.74 million shares were traded which represents a 61.07% incline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. CLB had ended its last session trading at $19.79. Core Laboratories N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CLB 52-week low price stands at $6.68 while its 52-week high price is $56.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Core Laboratories N.V. generated 13.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.39%. Core Laboratories N.V. has the potential to record 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. BofA/Merrill also rated XP as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that XP could down by -28.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.60% to reach $25.03/share. It started the day trading at $32.57 and traded between $30.51 and $32.25 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $43.52 for the year while the low is $15.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.79%, as 4.17M CLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.39% of XP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 75.70, while the P/B ratio is 12.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.30%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more XP shares, increasing its portfolio by 69.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,476,675 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,381,847 shares of XP, with a total valuation of $336,687,271. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more XP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,227,248 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dynamo Administração de Recursos … increased its XP Inc. shares by 11.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,095,223 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 637,983 shares of XP Inc. which are valued at $153,355,811. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its XP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 791,092 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,955,780 shares and is now valued at $149,847,425. Following these latest developments, around 55.96% of XP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.