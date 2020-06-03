Is A Downturn Overdue? Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)?

The shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bionano Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.47.

The shares of the company added by 13.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.421 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 23.07 million shares were traded which represents a -257.73% decline from the average session volume which is 6.45 million shares. BNGO had ended its last session trading at $0.43. Bionano Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BNGO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.70.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. generated 17.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bionano Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.365 and traded between $0.332 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3479 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2409. The stock has a high of $2.18 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.62%, as 3.49M BNGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -49,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,434,108 shares of TTI, with a total valuation of $8,958,976. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,074,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by 2.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,646,491 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -176,635 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. which are valued at $3,716,195. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 413,297 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,087,782 shares and is now valued at $3,444,662. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.