Expensive Market, What To Buy? YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YPF Sociedad Anonima, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. Goldman was of a view that YPF is Sell in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that YPF is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.13 while ending the day at $5.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -6.1% decline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. YPF had ended its last session trading at $5.09. YPF Sociedad Anonima debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 YPF 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $18.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YPF Sociedad Anonima generated 1.13 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.94%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $3.04 and traded between $2.84 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 2.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.06. The stock has a high of $5.74 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.98%, as 7.78M YPF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more HBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 1,098,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,798,147 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $95,055,460. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,512,617 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by 678.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,112,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,556,213 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. which are valued at $29,674,677. In the same vein, Assenagon Asset Management SA (Ge… increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,687,068 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,687,068 shares and is now valued at $23,733,317. Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.