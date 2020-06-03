Expensive Market, What To Buy? Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.40 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Minerals Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2014, to Buy the AUMN stock while also putting a $1.15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on August 25, 2014. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.80. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 12, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 233.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is 12.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.12.

The shares of the company added by 14.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.62 million shares were traded which represents a -388.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.95 million shares. AUMN had ended its last session trading at $0.39. Golden Minerals Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AUMN 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $0.39.

The Golden Minerals Company generated 2.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Golden Minerals Company has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.7072 and traded between $0.65 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 0.5919 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8932. The stock has a high of $6.80 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.18%, as 21.69M AUMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.44% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.68% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.