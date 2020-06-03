Expensive Market, What To Buy? DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

The shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DXC Technology Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MoffettNathanson advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the DXC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $30. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that DXC is Market Perform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DXC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.98.

The shares of the company added by 9.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.97 while ending the day at $16.16. During the trading session, a total of 9.0 million shares were traded which represents a -51.49% decline from the average session volume which is 5.94 million shares. DXC had ended its last session trading at $14.76. DXC Technology Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DXC 52-week low price stands at $7.90 while its 52-week high price is $57.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DXC Technology Company generated 3.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.0%. DXC Technology Company has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $5.99 and traded between $5.12 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHAS’s 50-day SMA is 4.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.60. The stock has a high of $14.08 for the year while the low is $2.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.12%, as 2.39M DXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.71% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 682.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PHAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 135,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,027,284 shares of PHAS, with a total valuation of $15,545,316.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 911,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,415 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $3,518,788. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,623 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 708,358 shares and is now valued at $2,734,262. Following these latest developments, around 14.28% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.