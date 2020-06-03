Are Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Prospects Worsening?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares fell to a low of $22.915 before closing at $23.58. Intraday shares traded counted 3.73 million, which was 14.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.39M. HOG’s previous close was $22.73 while the outstanding shares total 153.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.17, and a growth ratio of 20.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.28, with weekly volatility at 7.15% and ATR at 1.79. The HOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.31 and a $40.89 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.74% on 06/02/20.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company Harley-Davidson Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOG, the company has in raw cash 1.56 billion on their books with 3.66 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4976382000 million total, with 4580070000 million as their total liabilities.

HOG were able to record -41.51 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 669.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Harley-Davidson Inc. recorded a total of 1.3 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 17.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 833.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 464.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 153.00M with the revenue now reading 0.46 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOG attractive?

In related news, Chairman and Acting President, ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.52, for a total value of 996,007. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP & CFO, Olin John A now bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 256,774. Also, Chairman and Acting President, ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.26 per share, with a total market value of 2,080,086. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & CFO, Olin John A now holds 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,645,289. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

2 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Harley-Davidson Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.78.