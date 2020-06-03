Analysts Turn Mixed On Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $225 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Sell the W stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on May 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. Loop Capital was of a view that W is Hold in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Stifel thinks that W is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $169.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 769.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.28.

The shares of the company added by 12.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $174.50 while ending the day at $188.63. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a 6.46% incline from the average session volume which is 4.79 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $167.12. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $197.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 624.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.89%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.21 and $1.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWI’s 50-day SMA is 1.3042 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4402. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.86%, as 3.52M W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Titan International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MHR Fund Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,005,000 shares of TWI, with a total valuation of $11,287,050. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TWI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,834,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by 2.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,586,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -118,618 shares of Titan International Inc. which are valued at $6,467,270. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Titan International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,511,040 shares and is now valued at $4,950,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Titan International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.