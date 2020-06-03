Analysts Turn Mixed On Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI), Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

The shares of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Team Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2018. Johnson Rice was of a view that TISI is Accumulate in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TISI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $5.64. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a -81.09% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. TISI had ended its last session trading at $5.22. Team Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TISI 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The Team Inc. generated 12.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -725.0%. Team Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.19 and $3.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFMD’s 50-day SMA is 2.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.57. The stock has a high of $3.74 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 2.32M TISI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Affimed N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more AFMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 107.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 2,393,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,625,033 shares of AFMD, with a total valuation of $10,128,822. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AFMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,832,115 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its Affimed N.V. shares by 25.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,010,155 shares of Affimed N.V. which are valued at $6,570,000. In the same vein, Bain Capital Public Equity LP decreased its Affimed N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,263,814 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,283,428 shares and is now valued at $5,000,707. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of Affimed N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.