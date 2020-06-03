Analysts Turn Mixed On Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

The shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sohu.com Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. HSBC Securities was of a view that SOHU is Hold in its latest report on May 23, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that SOHU is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.70.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.923 while ending the day at $7.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.83 million shares were traded which represents a -51.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. SOHU had ended its last session trading at $6.92. Sohu.com Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SOHU 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sohu.com Limited generated 580.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -159.62%. Sohu.com Limited has the potential to record -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. It started the day trading at $19.05 and traded between $17.6201 and $18.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTHX’s 50-day SMA is 13.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.87. The stock has a high of $41.80 for the year while the low is $8.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.50%, as 2.88M SOHU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.54% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 434.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GTHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 9,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,646,329 shares of GTHX, with a total valuation of $74,136,300. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more GTHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,848,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,321,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,563 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $30,485,956. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,586 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,975,449 shares and is now valued at $25,937,645. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.