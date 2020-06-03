Analysts Turn Mixed On Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

The shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leap Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on March 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.11.

The shares of the company added by 10.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.52 while ending the day at $2.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -249.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. LPTX had ended its last session trading at $2.56. Leap Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 LPTX 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $3.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Leap Therapeutics Inc. generated 25.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.73%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $2.60 and $2.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHIO’s 50-day SMA is 2.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.34. The stock has a high of $25.30 for the year while the low is $1.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 60213.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 240.12%, as 204,799 LPTX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.42% over the last six months.

Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PHIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $487,421 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by 578.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,099 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which are valued at $78,635. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… increased its Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,681 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,681 shares and is now valued at $41,411. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.