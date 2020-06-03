Analysts Turn Mixed On Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.85.

The shares of the company added by 9.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -54.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.12. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could down by -4.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.06% to reach $2.18/share. It started the day trading at $2.52 and traded between $2.25 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.82. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.18%, as 5.81M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.55% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.