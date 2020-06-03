Analyst’s Sets Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) New Target at $4.40: PLYA is Now On A Buy List

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.71, with weekly volatility at 15.37% and ATR at 0.31. The PLYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.30 and a $8.59 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 22.34% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.9014 before closing at $3.45. Intraday shares traded counted 12.98 million, which was -1113.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. PLYA’s previous close was $2.82 while the outstanding shares total 129.29M.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $456.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 197971000 million total, with 183892000 million as their total liabilities.

PLYA were able to record 20.29 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 48.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. recorded a total of 177.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 18.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 97.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 79.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 129.29M with the revenue now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLYA attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Stadlin Alexander sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.72, for a total value of 14,136. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Froemming Kevin now sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,493. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Hymel Ryan Paul sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 2.73 per share, with a total market value of 8,395. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Buhler Brandon B now holds 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,196. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.40.