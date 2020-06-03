Analyst’s Sets Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) New Target at $41.41: KNX is Now On A Buy List

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.44, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 1.28. The KNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.53 and a $42.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 66.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.64M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $40.115 before closing at $39.63. KNX’s previous close was $40.21 while the outstanding shares total 170.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.08, and a growth ratio of 3.74.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KNX, the company has in raw cash 158.94 million on their books with 75.22 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 838442000 million total, with 979281000 million as their total liabilities.

KNX were able to record 45.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -42.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 155.34 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.12 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.02 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 102.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 170.62M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KNX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KNX attractive?

In related news, Sr. VP Logistics/Intermodal, Breen Shannon sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.55, for a total value of 70,560. As the sale deal closes, the CAO of Knight Trans. Inc., Yu Wayne now sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,082. Also, Executive Chairman, KNIGHT KEVIN P sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were price at an average price of 42.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,100,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec. VP of Ops, Knight Trans, Liu Michael K now holds 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,828. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.41.