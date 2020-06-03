Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 312.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.05 while ending the day at $3.26. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 10.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $3.02. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $14.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 144.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.07% to reach $14.86/share. It started the day trading at $13.54 and traded between $12.68 and $13.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 12.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.87. The stock has a high of $22.91 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.52%, as 9.38M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.07% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,188,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,667,684 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $275,913,581. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,739,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Olin Corporation shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,487,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 379,059 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $206,755,709. In the same vein, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its Olin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,950,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,950,000 shares and is now valued at $199,582,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.