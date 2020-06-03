Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX), Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been pegged with a rating of Negative by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that GBX is Overweight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that GBX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.57.

The shares of the company added by 12.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.51 while ending the day at $24.09. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -55.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. GBX had ended its last session trading at $21.40. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $808.94 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.71. GBX 52-week low price stands at $12.89 while its 52-week high price is $34.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Greenbrier Companies Inc. generated 178.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.48%. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Goldman also rated TENB as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that TENB could surge by 1.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.46% to reach $30.64/share. It started the day trading at $32.04 and traded between $29.09 and $30.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TENB’s 50-day SMA is 25.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.60. The stock has a high of $32.10 for the year while the low is $16.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.87%, as 1.11M GBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 621.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Mackenzie Financial Corp. bought more TENB shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Mackenzie Financial Corp. purchasing 960,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,293,583 shares of TENB, with a total valuation of $111,890,773. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile bought more TENB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,213,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tenable Holdings Inc. shares by 3.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,670,501 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 110,409 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. which are valued at $95,653,256. In the same vein, Sylebra Capital Ltd. increased its Tenable Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,938 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,392,292 shares and is now valued at $88,403,130. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.