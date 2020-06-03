Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $23 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Neutral the PARR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Oppenheimer was of a view that PARR is Outperform in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that PARR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.15 while ending the day at $9.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 29.89% incline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. PARR had ended its last session trading at $9.18. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PARR 52-week low price stands at $5.72 while its 52-week high price is $25.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Par Pacific Holdings Inc. generated 64.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.95%. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $192. Wells Fargo also rated RNR as Upgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $220 suggesting that RNR could surge by 4.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $164.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.23% to reach $182.29/share. It started the day trading at $174.77 and traded between $162.1801 and $173.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNR’s 50-day SMA is 154.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 178.60. The stock has a high of $202.68 for the year while the low is $113.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 598254.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.04%, as 861,726 PARR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 445.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -243,506 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,995,134 shares of RNR, with a total valuation of $729,339,515. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $678,326,688 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,102,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,180 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $306,958,867. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.