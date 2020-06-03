Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DCP Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Neutral the DCP stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Stifel was of a view that DCP is Hold in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Raymond James thinks that DCP is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 427.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.61. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a 72.92% incline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. DCP had ended its last session trading at $10.82. DCP Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DCP 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DCP Midstream LP generated 18.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.31%. DCP Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. UBS also rated WSM as Reiterated on May 29, 2020, with its price target of $77 suggesting that WSM could down by -84.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.87% to reach $46.61/share. It started the day trading at $86.02 and traded between $80.72 and $86.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 57.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.25. The stock has a high of $85.61 for the year while the low is $26.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.48%, as 10.24M DCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.43% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.09, while the P/B ratio is 5.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more WSM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 251,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,250,267 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $510,196,511. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $459,223,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 1.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,470,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -98,541 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $400,122,919. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 119,411 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,180,523 shares and is now valued at $320,363,542. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.