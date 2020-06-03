Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the TD Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 25, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.03 while ending the day at $5.36. During the trading session, a total of 19.71 million shares were traded which represents a -194.18% decline from the average session volume which is 6.7 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $4.92. BlackBerry Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BB 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 377.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is now rated as Perform. UBS also rated SQ as Downgrade on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that SQ could down by -40.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.38% to reach $62.74/share. It started the day trading at $88.27 and traded between $82.38 and $88.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQ’s 50-day SMA is 65.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.62. The stock has a high of $87.25 for the year while the low is $32.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.85%, as 37.63M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.52% of Square Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 190.89, while the P/B ratio is 21.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 552,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,062,163 shares of SQ, with a total valuation of $1,762,829,298. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $934,615,041 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Square Inc. shares by 32.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,080,450 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,718,445 shares of Square Inc. which are valued at $786,920,513. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… decreased its Square Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,340,851 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,885,635 shares and is now valued at $709,090,264. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Square Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.