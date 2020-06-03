Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $14 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aspen Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Buy the ASPU stock while also putting a $8 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.90.

The shares of the company added by 15.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.50 while ending the day at $9.94. During the trading session, a total of 0.57 million shares were traded which represents a -346.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. ASPU had ended its last session trading at $8.60. Aspen Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 ASPU 52-week low price stands at $3.58 while its 52-week high price is $10.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aspen Group Inc. generated 20.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Aspen Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $8.7699 and traded between $8.31 and $8.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 7.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.60. The stock has a high of $9.02 for the year while the low is $3.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.71%, as 2.85M ASPU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 415.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.48% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.31% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.